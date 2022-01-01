Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Placentia

Placentia restaurants
Placentia restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Whole Enchilada image

 

The Whole Enchilada

106 E Yorba Linda Blvd, Placentia

Avg 4.6 (2524 reviews)
Takeout
TACO SALAD CHICKEN$12.39
Deep Fried Flour Tortilla Shell Stuffed with Shredded Chicken, Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Taco Sauce, Cheese and Sour Cream.
MINI TACO SALAD CHICKEN$10.59
Deep Fried Flour Tortilla Shell Stuffed with Shredded Chicken, Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Taco Sauce, Cheese and Sour Cream.
More about The Whole Enchilada
Item pic

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Meat Up BBQ

1450 North Kraemer Boulevard, Placentia

Avg 4.3 (2267 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chopped Chicken Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, chopped jidori chicken, feta cheese, tomato, gorgonzola dill dressing.
More about Meat Up BBQ
Clubhouse Grille & Spirits image

GRILL

Clubhouse Grille & Spirits

2053 E Orangethorpe Ave, Placentia

Avg 4.6 (380 reviews)
Chicken Ceasar Salad$10.50
More about Clubhouse Grille & Spirits

Steak Salad

