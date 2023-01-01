Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Placentia

Placentia restaurants
Placentia restaurants that serve chimichangas

The Whole Enchilada image

 

The Whole Enchilada - Placentia

106 E Yorba Linda Blvd, Placentia

Avg 4.6 (2524 reviews)
Takeout
CARNITAS CHIMICHANGA$14.99
Carnitas and Beans, Fried Golden Brown then Covered with Our Colorado Sauce. Topped with Sour Cream.
RELLENO CHIMICHANGA$13.69
This House Special is Sure to Please. Our Homemade Chile Relleno Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla Filled with Shredded Cheese and Refried Beans, Then Fried Golden Brown. Topped with Relleno Sauce and Sour Cream.
BEEF CHIMICHANGA$14.29
A Large Tortilla Filled with Shredded Beef and Beans, Fried Golden Brown, Topped with Our Relleno Sauce and Sour Cream on the Side. Served with Rice or Fresh Fruit.
More about The Whole Enchilada - Placentia
Esther's Taco House image

FRENCH FRIES

Esther's Taco House

2001 E Orangethorpe Ave, Placentia

Avg 3.6 (442 reviews)
Takeout
Mini Chimichangas$10.25
More about Esther's Taco House

