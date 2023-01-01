Chimichangas in Placentia
The Whole Enchilada - Placentia
106 E Yorba Linda Blvd, Placentia
|CARNITAS CHIMICHANGA
|$14.99
Carnitas and Beans, Fried Golden Brown then Covered with Our Colorado Sauce. Topped with Sour Cream.
|RELLENO CHIMICHANGA
|$13.69
This House Special is Sure to Please. Our Homemade Chile Relleno Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla Filled with Shredded Cheese and Refried Beans, Then Fried Golden Brown. Topped with Relleno Sauce and Sour Cream.
|BEEF CHIMICHANGA
|$14.29
A Large Tortilla Filled with Shredded Beef and Beans, Fried Golden Brown, Topped with Our Relleno Sauce and Sour Cream on the Side. Served with Rice or Fresh Fruit.