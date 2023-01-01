Enchiladas in Placentia
106 E Yorba Linda Blvd, Placentia
|CARNITAS ENCHILADA
|$16.39
Two Corn Tortillas Filled with Seasoned Roast Pork then Covered with our Colorado Sauce. Topped with Melted Cheese and Sour Cream. Served with Rice and Beans.
|GROUND BEEF ENCHILADA
|$14.79
Two Corn Tortillas Filled with Seasoned Ground Beef then Covered with Colorado Sauce, Melted Cheese and Sour Cream. Served with Rice and Beans.
|CABO ENCHILADA
|$17.09
Sautéed Shrimp with Tomatoes, Green Onions, Roasted Mild Chiles, Rolled into Two Corn Tortillas. Covered with Green Suizas Sauce, Cheese, Avocado and Sour Cream. Served with Rice and Beans.