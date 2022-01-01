Flautas in Placentia
Placentia restaurants that serve flautas
More about The Whole Enchilada - Placentia, California
The Whole Enchilada - Placentia, California
106 E Yorba Linda Blvd, Placentia
|FLAUTAS CHICKEN
|$13.99
Two Flour Tortillas Filled with Shredded Chicken, Lightly Covered with Verde Sauce and Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Guacamole and Sour Cream. Served with Rice and Beans. You can Replace Both the Rice and Beans for Fresh Fruit.
|SEAFOOD FLAUTA
|$17.49
We take a Large Flour Tortilla it with Shrimp and Imitation Crab. Then it's Fried Golden Brown, Topped with Cheese, Tomatoes, Avocado Slices and Chipotle Sauce. Served with Rice and Fruit. Plus Soup or Salad.
|FLAUTAS BEEF
|$13.99
Two Flour Tortillas Filled with Shredded Beef, Lightly Covered with Verde Sauce and Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Guacamole and Sour Cream. Served with Rice and Beans. You can Replace Both the Rice and Beans for Fresh Fruit.