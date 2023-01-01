Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Placentia

Placentia restaurants
Placentia restaurants that serve grilled chicken

The Whole Enchilada image

 

The Whole Enchilada - Placentia

106 E Yorba Linda Blvd, Placentia

Avg 4.6 (2524 reviews)
Takeout
GRILL CHICKEN TOSTADA$14.29
We Fill a Fried Flour Tortilla Shell with Grilled Chicken, Charro Beans, Lettuce, Mango Salsa, Avocado and Cheese. Served with Pepita Dressing.
More about The Whole Enchilada - Placentia
Consumer pic

 

Off the Boat Fish Grill - Placentia

194 Yorba Linda Boulevard, Placentia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Taco Plate$10.95
More about Off the Boat Fish Grill - Placentia
Main pic

 

Craft Burgers Co. - 1450 N KRAEMER BLVD

1450 N KRAEMER BLVD, PLACENTIA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED CHICKEN$11.00
More about Craft Burgers Co. - 1450 N KRAEMER BLVD

