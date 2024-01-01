Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb gyros in Placentia

Placentia restaurants
Placentia restaurants that serve lamb gyros

Meal Prep by Fresh Off the Boat Fish Grill - Placentia - Meal Prep - Placentia

194 E Yorba Linda Blvd, Placentia

Lamb Gyro Meal Prep$9.95
5oz lamb gyro cooked on a vertical grill and sliced.
Recommended sauce: Tzatziki
Heating instructions: Remove packaged sauces and pita (if included). Microwave with lid on or off for 2 - 2 and a half minutes. All meals are prepared fresh and refrigerated before pickup/delivery. Meals will last 5-6 days from the date prepared.
Off the Boat Fish Grill - Placentia

194 Yorba Linda Boulevard, Placentia

Lamb Gyro Taco$3.50
Lamb Gyro Bowl$11.95
