Lamb gyros in Placentia

Meal Prep by Fresh Off the Boat Fish Grill - Placentia - Meal Prep - Placentia
194 E Yorba Linda Blvd, Placentia
|Lamb Gyro Meal Prep
|$9.95
5oz lamb gyro cooked on a vertical grill and sliced.
Recommended sauce: Tzatziki
Heating instructions: Remove packaged sauces and pita (if included). Microwave with lid on or off for 2 - 2 and a half minutes. All meals are prepared fresh and refrigerated before pickup/delivery. Meals will last 5-6 days from the date prepared.