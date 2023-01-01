Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Placentia

Placentia restaurants
Placentia restaurants that serve nachos

The Whole Enchilada image

 

The Whole Enchilada - Placentia

106 E Yorba Linda Blvd, Placentia

Avg 4.6 (2524 reviews)
Takeout
NACHO LG CHICKEN$11.79
A large portion of warm tortilla chips topped with a mild relleno sauce,melted jack and cheddar cheese, shredded chicken, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
NACHO LG$9.79
A large portion of warm tortilla chips topped with a mild relleno sauce, melted jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
NACHO SM BEEF$10.49
Warm tortilla chips topped with a mild relleno sauce, melted jack and cheddar cheese, shredded beef, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
More about The Whole Enchilada - Placentia
Consumer pic

 

Pepz Pizza and Eatery Placentia - Pepz Placentia

732 North Rose Drive, Placentia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pepz Potato Nachos$10.99
More about Pepz Pizza and Eatery Placentia - Pepz Placentia

