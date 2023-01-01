Nachos in Placentia
Placentia restaurants that serve nachos
More about The Whole Enchilada - Placentia
The Whole Enchilada - Placentia
106 E Yorba Linda Blvd, Placentia
|NACHO LG CHICKEN
|$11.79
A large portion of warm tortilla chips topped with a mild relleno sauce,melted jack and cheddar cheese, shredded chicken, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
|NACHO LG
|$9.79
A large portion of warm tortilla chips topped with a mild relleno sauce, melted jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
|NACHO SM BEEF
|$10.49
Warm tortilla chips topped with a mild relleno sauce, melted jack and cheddar cheese, shredded beef, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.