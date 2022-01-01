Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Placentia

Go
Placentia restaurants
Toast

Placentia restaurants that serve tacos

The Whole Enchilada image

 

The Whole Enchilada - Placentia, California

106 E Yorba Linda Blvd, Placentia

Avg 4.6 (2524 reviews)
Takeout
TACO SALAD BEEF$12.39
Deep Fried Flour Tortilla Shell Stuffed with Shredded Beef, Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Taco Sauce, Cheese and Sour Cream.
MINI TACO SALAD BEEF$10.59
Deep Fried Flour Tortilla Shell Stuffed with Shredded Beef, Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Taco Sauce, Cheese and Sour Cream.
ASADA TACOS$14.39
Two Flour Tortillas Stuffed with Marinated Steak, Sour Cream, Avocado and Pico De Gallo. Served with Rice and Beans or Fresh Fruit.
More about The Whole Enchilada - Placentia, California
Esther's Taco House image

FRENCH FRIES

Esther's Taco House

2001 E Orangethorpe Ave, Placentia

Avg 3.6 (442 reviews)
Takeout
Shredded Beef Taco$4.75
More about Esther's Taco House

Browse other tasty dishes in Placentia

Quesadillas

Chicken Salad

Steak Salad

Flautas

Map

More near Placentia to explore

Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Fullerton

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Rowland Heights

Avg 4 (35 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

La Habra

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Chino Hills

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Yorba Linda

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

La Mirada

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (62 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (874 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (703 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (155 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (549 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston