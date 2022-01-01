Tacos in Placentia
The Whole Enchilada - Placentia, California
106 E Yorba Linda Blvd, Placentia
|TACO SALAD BEEF
|$12.39
Deep Fried Flour Tortilla Shell Stuffed with Shredded Beef, Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Taco Sauce, Cheese and Sour Cream.
|MINI TACO SALAD BEEF
|$10.59
|ASADA TACOS
|$14.39
Two Flour Tortillas Stuffed with Marinated Steak, Sour Cream, Avocado and Pico De Gallo. Served with Rice and Beans or Fresh Fruit.