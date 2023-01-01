Taquitos in Placentia
The Whole Enchilada - Placentia
106 E Yorba Linda Blvd, Placentia
|BEEF TAQUITO
|$14.79
Four Corn Tortillas Stuffed with Shredded Beef Topped with Guacamole. Served with Rice and Beans. You can Replace Both the Rice and Beans for Fresh Fruit.
|CHICKEN TAQUITO
|$14.79
Four Corn Tortillas Stuffed with Shredded Chicken Topped with Guacamole. Served with Rice and Beans. You can Replace Both the Rice and Beans for Fresh Fruit.
|1/2 BEEF 1/2 CHICKEN TAQUITO
|$14.79
Two Corn Tortillas Stuffed with Shredded Beef and Two Corn Tortillas Stuffed with Shredded Chicken.Topped with Guacamole. Served with Rice and Beans. You can Replace Both the Rice and Beans for Fresh Fruit.