Taquitos in Placentia

Placentia restaurants
Placentia restaurants that serve taquitos

The Whole Enchilada image

 

The Whole Enchilada - Placentia

106 E Yorba Linda Blvd, Placentia

Avg 4.6 (2524 reviews)
Takeout
BEEF TAQUITO$14.79
Four Corn Tortillas Stuffed with Shredded Beef Topped with Guacamole. Served with Rice and Beans. You can Replace Both the Rice and Beans for Fresh Fruit.
CHICKEN TAQUITO$14.79
Four Corn Tortillas Stuffed with Shredded Chicken Topped with Guacamole. Served with Rice and Beans. You can Replace Both the Rice and Beans for Fresh Fruit.
1/2 BEEF 1/2 CHICKEN TAQUITO$14.79
Two Corn Tortillas Stuffed with Shredded Beef and Two Corn Tortillas Stuffed with Shredded Chicken.Topped with Guacamole. Served with Rice and Beans. You can Replace Both the Rice and Beans for Fresh Fruit.
More about The Whole Enchilada - Placentia
Esther's Taco House image

FRENCH FRIES

Esther's Taco House

2001 E Orangethorpe Ave, Placentia

Avg 3.6 (442 reviews)
Takeout
# 18 (3) Taquitos$17.25
Shredded Beef Taquitos$7.00
2 Shredded Beef Taquitos Combo$12.50
More about Esther's Taco House

