Placerville restaurants you'll love

Toast
  • Placerville

Placerville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Salad
Caterers
Must-try Placerville restaurants

Hog Wild Bar-B-Que image

BBQ

Hog Wild Bar-B-Que

38 Main Street, Placerville

Avg 4.5 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
1 Meat Plate$20.00
Combo Plates with a Roll and Butter
The Hangtown Sampler ( Feeds 2 )$49.00
Choose Any 3 meats plus 3 sides Includes Rolls or Cornbread
2 Meat Plate$22.00
Combo Plates with a Roll and Butter
More about Hog Wild Bar-B-Que
Enchanted Forest Dining Experience image

 

Enchanted Forest Dining Experience

372 Main st, Placerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Personal Roasted Caprese Pizza$14.00
Garlic sauce. mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce, tomatoes.
Large Build Your Own$19.00
14" dough available in Regular or Gluten Free.
Roasted Chicken Caprese$13.00
Roasted chicken topped with pesto and fresh mozzarella on a bed of cherry tomatoes and local vegetables. served with a side salad.
More about Enchanted Forest Dining Experience
Totem Coffee image

 

Totem Coffee

312 Main St,Ste 104, Placerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Latte$3.64
More about Totem Coffee
