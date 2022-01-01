Tacos in Placerville
Placerville restaurants that serve tacos
More about Hog Wild Bar-B-Que
BBQ
Hog Wild Bar-B-Que
38 Main Street, Placerville
|3 Tacos
|$14.00
Choose 1 Meat and 2 Toppings
More about Hangtown Cantina - Placerville
Hangtown Cantina - Placerville
564 Main Street, Placerville
|Beer Battered Rock Cod Tacos
|$13.95
Corn Tortillas, Apple-Fennel Slaw, Spicy Remoulade Sauce, Radish, Jalapeño
|Chopped Beef Brisket Tacos (4)
|$14.95
Corn Tortillas, Cilantro, Onions, Spicy Taquero Sauce
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$14.95