Plain City restaurants you'll love

Go
Plain City restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Plain City

Plain City's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Scroll right

Must-try Plain City restaurants

1487 Brewery & Biergarten image

 

1487 Brewery & Biergarten

7620 Industrial Pkwy, Plain City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bratwurst$12.00
Quarter pound of our proprietary blend family recipe bratwurst from our friends at Lanning’s Meats in Mt. Vernon, OH. Loaded onto a pretzel bun with sauerkraut, peppers & onions and served with fries or tots.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Buttermilk brined and hand-battered tender chicken thighs on the inside, crispy on the outside served w/ sweet and spicy pickles and garlic mayo served on a potato bun.
ADD SEASONED FRIES or TATER TOTS $4
Schnitzel$14.87
2 tender and juicy pork medallions are hand- tenderized, hand-breaded, and fried. Served with your choice of 1 side. Served with a side of our house-made chili mustard or our roasted beet wine sauce.
More about 1487 Brewery & Biergarten
Pioneer Pizza image

PIZZA

Pioneer Pizza

132 North Chillicothe Street, Plain City

Avg 4.3 (129 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
House Salad
Fresh Lettuce, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese, and Croutons
Italian Sub$7.25
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Tomatoes, Onions, Lettuce, Banana Peppers, Provolone Cheese and Your Choice of Dressing
Bone-In Wings
More about Pioneer Pizza
Jan & Tony’s Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Jan & Tony’s Pizza

900 Village Blvd, Plain City

Avg 4.5 (319 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12” Italian Sub$8.75
Premium sliced salami, capicola ham, Virginia ham, deli pepperoni and provolone cheese.
12" BYO / Cheese$10.95
All of our best-selling toppings on one pizza! Pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, Italian sausage, and smoked provolone cheese.
16" BYO / Cheese$14.95
All of our best-selling toppings on one pizza! Pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, Italian sausage, and smoked provolone cheese.
More about Jan & Tony’s Pizza
The Grainery image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

The Grainery

138 W Main St., Plain City

Avg 4 (33 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
12 Pretzel Bites W/ Queso$8.99
MAC-N-CHEESE
Plain City Pile Up!$11.99
More about The Grainery

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Plain City

Boneless Wings

Garlic Bread

Italian Subs

Pretzels

Map

More near Plain City to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Dublin

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Delaware

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

London

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston