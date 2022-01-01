Plain City restaurants you'll love
More about 1487 Brewery & Biergarten
1487 Brewery & Biergarten
7620 Industrial Pkwy, Plain City
|Popular items
|Bratwurst
|$12.00
Quarter pound of our proprietary blend family recipe bratwurst from our friends at Lanning’s Meats in Mt. Vernon, OH. Loaded onto a pretzel bun with sauerkraut, peppers & onions and served with fries or tots.
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Buttermilk brined and hand-battered tender chicken thighs on the inside, crispy on the outside served w/ sweet and spicy pickles and garlic mayo served on a potato bun.
ADD SEASONED FRIES or TATER TOTS $4
|Schnitzel
|$14.87
2 tender and juicy pork medallions are hand- tenderized, hand-breaded, and fried. Served with your choice of 1 side. Served with a side of our house-made chili mustard or our roasted beet wine sauce.
More about Pioneer Pizza
PIZZA
Pioneer Pizza
132 North Chillicothe Street, Plain City
|Popular items
|House Salad
Fresh Lettuce, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese, and Croutons
|Italian Sub
|$7.25
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Tomatoes, Onions, Lettuce, Banana Peppers, Provolone Cheese and Your Choice of Dressing
|Bone-In Wings
More about Jan & Tony’s Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Jan & Tony’s Pizza
900 Village Blvd, Plain City
|Popular items
|12” Italian Sub
|$8.75
Premium sliced salami, capicola ham, Virginia ham, deli pepperoni and provolone cheese.
|12" BYO / Cheese
|$10.95
All of our best-selling toppings on one pizza! Pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, Italian sausage, and smoked provolone cheese.
|16" BYO / Cheese
|$14.95
All of our best-selling toppings on one pizza! Pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, Italian sausage, and smoked provolone cheese.