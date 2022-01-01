Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Plain City

Go
Plain City restaurants
Toast

Plain City restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Pioneer Pizza image

PIZZA

Pioneer Pizza

132 North Chillicothe Street, Plain City

Avg 4.3 (129 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
14" Thin Crust Buffalo Chicken Pizza$22.50
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Frank's Buffalo Sauce
14" Thin Crust BBQ Chicken Pizza$22.50
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Cattleman's BBQ Sauce
14" BBQ Chicken Pizza
More about Pioneer Pizza
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Jan & Tony’s Pizza

900 Village Blvd, Plain City

Avg 4.5 (319 reviews)
Takeout
17" Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza$25.99
Sauced with Nashville hot sauce mixed with Ranch dressing, Chicken, red onion and pickles!
10" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$15.99
10" Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza$14.99
Sauced with Nashville hot sauce mixed with Ranch dressing, Chicken, red onion and pickles!
More about Jan & Tony’s Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Plain City

Tacos

Taco Salad

Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken

Fried Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Italian Subs

Blt Pizza

Map

More near Plain City to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Dublin

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Delaware

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

London

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston