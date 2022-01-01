Chicken pizza in Plain City
Plain City restaurants that serve chicken pizza
PIZZA
Pioneer Pizza
132 North Chillicothe Street, Plain City
|14" Thin Crust Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$22.50
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Frank's Buffalo Sauce
|14" Thin Crust BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$22.50
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Cattleman's BBQ Sauce
|14" BBQ Chicken Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Jan & Tony’s Pizza
900 Village Blvd, Plain City
|17" Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza
|$25.99
Sauced with Nashville hot sauce mixed with Ranch dressing, Chicken, red onion and pickles!
|10" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
|$15.99
|10" Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza
|$14.99
