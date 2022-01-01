Chicken salad in Plain City
Plain City restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Pioneer Pizza
PIZZA
Pioneer Pizza
132 North Chillicothe Street, Plain City
|Crispy Chicken Salad
Fresh Lettuce, Crispy Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, and Croutons
|Grilled Chicken Salad
Fresh Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes and Croutons
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$6.50
More about Jan & Tony’s Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Jan & Tony’s Pizza
900 Village Blvd, Plain City
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$9.99
A bed of greens, provolone cheese, red onion, tomato, and chunks of boneless buffalo chicken chunks.
|Chicken Chef Salad
|$8.49
Same as our regular Chef Salad with chicken instead of ham. Served with crackers.
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$9.99
A bed of greens, provolone cheese, red onion, tomato, and chunks of boneless breaded chicken chunks.