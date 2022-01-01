Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Plain City

Plain City restaurants
Plain City restaurants that serve chicken salad

PIZZA

Pioneer Pizza

132 North Chillicothe Street, Plain City

Avg 4.3 (129 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Salad
Fresh Lettuce, Crispy Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, and Croutons
Grilled Chicken Salad
Fresh Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes and Croutons
Grilled Chicken Salad$6.50
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Jan & Tony’s Pizza

900 Village Blvd, Plain City

Avg 4.5 (319 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.99
A bed of greens, provolone cheese, red onion, tomato, and chunks of boneless buffalo chicken chunks.
Chicken Chef Salad$8.49
Same as our regular Chef Salad with chicken instead of ham. Served with crackers.
Crispy Chicken Salad$9.99
A bed of greens, provolone cheese, red onion, tomato, and chunks of boneless breaded chicken chunks.
