Grilled chicken in Plain City

Plain City restaurants
Plain City restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

PIZZA

Pioneer Pizza - Plain City

132 North Chillicothe Street, Plain City

Avg 4.3 (129 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$0.00
Fresh Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes and Croutons
Small Grilled Chicken Salad$6.50
More about Pioneer Pizza - Plain City
Item pic

 

1487 Brewery & Biergarten

7620 Industrial Pkwy, Plain City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$17.00
Grilled Chicken wrapped up with Chopped Romaine, Bacon, Red Onion, Shredded Cheddar, and our House Ranch. Served with Fries.
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap$17.00
Grilled Chicken wrapped up with Chopped Romaine, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Red Onion, Blue Cheese Dressing, and our Buffalo Sauce. Served with Fries.
More about 1487 Brewery & Biergarten

