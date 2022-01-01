Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Plain City

Go
Plain City restaurants
Toast

Plain City restaurants that serve taco salad

Item pic

PIZZA

Pioneer Pizza

132 North Chillicothe Street, Plain City

Avg 4.3 (129 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad$8.95
Fresh Lettuce, Taco Meat, Cheddar and Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, Salsa and Sour Cream on top of Nacho Chips
More about Pioneer Pizza
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Jan & Tony’s Pizza

900 Village Blvd, Plain City

Avg 4.5 (319 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$8.49
We heat up taco beef and salsa. Then add taco chips, sour cream, shredded lettuce, diced tomato and onion topped with Monterey jack and cheddar cheese! Taco sauce comes on the side.
Small Taco Salad$6.99
Comes with a soda.
More about Jan & Tony’s Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Plain City

French Fries

Fried Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken

Garlic Bread

Tacos

Chicken Pizza

Mac And Cheese

Stromboli

Map

More near Plain City to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Dublin

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Delaware

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

London

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston