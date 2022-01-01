Tacos in Plain City
Plain City restaurants that serve tacos
PIZZA
Pioneer Pizza
132 North Chillicothe Street, Plain City
|12" Original Crust Taco Pizza
|$19.75
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Salsa, Taco Meat, Tomatoes and Lettuce
|14" Original Crust Taco Pizza
|$23.50
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Salsa, Taco Meat, Tomatoes and Lettuce
|12" Gluten Free Taco Pizza
|$21.75
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Salsa, Taco Meat, Tomatoes and Lettuce
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Jan & Tony’s Pizza
900 Village Blvd, Plain City
|10" Taco
|$15.99
Refried beans replace pizza sauce on this pie. We add taco beef and smoked provolone, then dress it out of the with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, black olives and Monterey jack/cheddar cheese. Comes with taco sauce and sour cream on the side.
|13" Taco
|$18.99
Refried beans replace pizza sauce on this pie. We add taco beef and smoked provolone, then dress it out of the with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, black olives and Monterey jack/cheddar cheese. Comes with taco sauce and sour cream on the side.
|Taco Salad
|$8.49
We heat up taco beef and salsa. Then add taco chips, sour cream, shredded lettuce, diced tomato and onion topped with Monterey jack and cheddar cheese! Taco sauce comes on the side.