Tacos in Plain City

Plain City restaurants
Plain City restaurants that serve tacos

PIZZA

Pioneer Pizza

132 North Chillicothe Street, Plain City

Avg 4.3 (129 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
12" Original Crust Taco Pizza$19.75
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Salsa, Taco Meat, Tomatoes and Lettuce
14" Original Crust Taco Pizza$23.50
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Salsa, Taco Meat, Tomatoes and Lettuce
12" Gluten Free Taco Pizza$21.75
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Salsa, Taco Meat, Tomatoes and Lettuce
More about Pioneer Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Jan & Tony’s Pizza

900 Village Blvd, Plain City

Avg 4.5 (319 reviews)
Takeout
10" Taco$15.99
Refried beans replace pizza sauce on this pie. We add taco beef and smoked provolone, then dress it out of the with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, black olives and Monterey jack/cheddar cheese. Comes with taco sauce and sour cream on the side.
13" Taco$18.99
Refried beans replace pizza sauce on this pie. We add taco beef and smoked provolone, then dress it out of the with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, black olives and Monterey jack/cheddar cheese. Comes with taco sauce and sour cream on the side.
Taco Salad$8.49
We heat up taco beef and salsa. Then add taco chips, sour cream, shredded lettuce, diced tomato and onion topped with Monterey jack and cheddar cheese! Taco sauce comes on the side.
More about Jan & Tony’s Pizza
BBQ • SANDWICHES

The Grainery

138 W Main St., Plain City

Avg 4 (33 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
3 Brisket Tacos$9.99
3 Pork Tacos$8.49
3 Chicken Tacos$8.49
More about The Grainery

