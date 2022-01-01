Plain & Fancy Sandwich Shoppe
fresh . friendly . local
* keep shining *
the world needs your light
SALADS • SANDWICHES
120 Main St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
120 Main St
Sulphur Springs TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Haystacks
Food Truck by Haystacks
MAAK
Utilizing modern cooking setups, easy online and mobile app ordering, top quality fresh fish & ingredients, all served in seconds. Burgers, Sushi, Stir-fry and more! Order from your local MAAK today!
Haystacks
Fine Dining Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch Plus Coffee and Bar
Corner Grub House
Come in and enjoy!