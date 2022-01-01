Go
Toast
  • /
  • Franconia
  • /
  • Plain Kate's Riverside Saloon and All Ways Inn

Plain Kate's Riverside Saloon and All Ways Inn

Plain Kate's Riverside Saloon and All Ways Inn is a family and pet friendly complex located in the heart of the spectacular White Mountains of New Hampshire. Minutes from skiing and outdoor recreation, it also offers such amenities as free Wi-Fi, a seasonal pool, live entertainment and an art gallery. The motel, fully renovated in 2015, features clean and comfortable rooms. In the winter 2018, eight rooms will be Universal Design compliant, as are the restaurant and saloon. Please reserve a room today. The motel is open 7 days a week.
The restaurant is a big supporter of the sustainable food movement - local, seasonal dishes have always been the driving force behind its menu. Chef Juan has created some tasted dishes! Stop by and try them out.

PIZZA • GRILL

729 Main St • $$

Avg 4.2 (175 reviews)

Popular Items

Tomato Basil Pizza$18.00
Arugula & Roasted Beet Salad$13.00
Cheese Pizza$11.00
Brussel Sprouts$5.00
Chicken Wings$9.00
Pepperoni Pizza$19.00
House Salad$13.00
Capris Pizza$18.00
Nachos$10.00
Lasagna$9.00

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

729 Main St

Franconia NH

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lovett's Inn & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Real Food for Real Folk! Restaurant open Fridays and Saturdays, 5pm - 8:30pm

The Little Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Schilling Beer Company

No reviews yet

Progressive European-inspired small-batch brewery centered on the values of family, community, and excellence. Some of our fondest memories involve sharing world-class beer and great food with those we love in unforgettable settings. Our desire is to create this experience for you here, on the banks of the Ammonoosuc River.

Nachos Mexican Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston