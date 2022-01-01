Plain Spoke Cocktail Company

SETTLE DOWN TAVERN

No reviews yet

Settle Down Tavern is a classic Midwestern tavern serving tasty sandwiches, ice cold beer, gourmet cocktails and lotsa love!

We are now open for takeout, delivery, outdoor patio and indoor open-spaced atrium seating, accepting food, beverage and friendship orders from the good people of Madison, WI.

Our staff will be practicing safety first methods related to cleanliness and sanitary methods. Masks will be worn, surfaces and objects constantly sanitized and wiped, and we will be operating with respectful distance awareness at all times.

Our pickup and delivery system will be very user-friendly. We have reserved parking slots for cars outside 111 King Street, and we will have our own staff delivering contact-free throughout Madison.

We look forward to being a part of the neighborhood and community in downtown Madison for many moons to come, and hope you know everyone is welcome at Settle Down.

