Plainfield restaurants you'll love

Go
Plainfield restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Plainfield

Plainfield's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Juice & Smoothies
Gastropubs
Bagels
Southern
Scroll right

Must-try Plainfield restaurants

CHOP'D image

 

CHOP'D

12337 S Illinois Route 59 # 155, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BONELESS$15.00
10oz. of breaded boneless chicken wings.
Served with your choice of dipping sauce
BRUSSEL SPROUTS$5.00
Lightly oiled, seasoned and roasted. Tossed in sweet chili sauce.
MOTHER CLUCKER$14.00
Breaded chicken breast stacked on stacks of pickles, and drizzled with house made khaos sauce
More about CHOP'D
Big Pauly's Wood Fired Pizza image

 

Big Pauly's Wood Fired Pizza

15412 South Route 59, Unit 114, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
12" Old World Margherita$18.00
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, whole milk mozzarella, hand-crushed plum tomatoes, aged parmesan, fresh basil.
Mini Garlic Knot Sandwiches$11.49
Four mini sandwiches on our homemade garlic knots. Choose from Beef, Chicken, Meatball, or The Lefty.
Descriptions:
Beef: prime-cut, mozzarella, giardiniera, au jus
Chicken: seasoned, provolone, romaine, homemade house
Meatball: hand-rolled, marinara, mozzarella, basil
The Lefty: capicola, prosciutto di parma, soppressata, giardiniera, romaine, giardiniera, homemade creamy Italian
12" Original BYO$14.49
Build Your Own pizzas come with Big Pauly's signature red sauce and whole milk mozzarella. Add whatever toppings you wish from our premium meats, cheeses and vegetables. Choose Side A/Side B for half of a topping.
More about Big Pauly's Wood Fired Pizza
NWB Next Whiskey Bar image

 

NWB Next Whiskey Bar

24205 Lockport St, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
No Signature Required
**Signature Required**
Nashville Hot Chicken$14.50
More about NWB Next Whiskey Bar
Baby Back Blues BBQ image

 

Baby Back Blues BBQ

16200 S. Lincoln Hwy., Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SM French Frys$3.50
LG Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.95
Meats - Rib Tips$9.85
More about Baby Back Blues BBQ
Juicehead Smoothies image

 

Juicehead Smoothies

24216 W Lockport St Ste E, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BEYOND THE GRAY SKY$7.00
Pineapple, banana, coconut flakes, turbinado
CHACHI$9.00
Banana, strawberry, Oreo cookies, vanilla frozen yogurt, cacao powder, milk, topped with chocolate granola & fresh banana
JITTERHEAD$9.00
Ten Drops cold brew, banana, vanilla frozen yogurt, cacao nibs, turbinado topped with chocolate granola, classic granola & cacao nibs
More about Juicehead Smoothies
Sovereign Tap image

 

Sovereign Tap

24216 Lockport St, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wiccan Chicken$22.00
Breaded chicken breast, dijon-sage cream, mashed potatoes, green beans
House Burger$16.00
8oz Ground Chargrilled Brisket/Short Rib, Cheddar, Pickles, Lettuce, Bacon, Dijonnaise, Sesame Seed Bun
Risotto$13.00
Butternut squash cream, wild mushrooms, sage, fontina, parmesan, cranberry cider reduction
More about Sovereign Tap
Southern Belles Restaurant image

 

Southern Belles Restaurant

15051 S Van Dyke Road, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CinnaBomb Pancakes$11.99
Garden Skillet$12.99
Southern Belles Skillet$13.99
More about Southern Belles Restaurant
Krema Coffee House image

 

Krema Coffee House

24038 W. Lockport, Plainfield

Avg 4.7 (493 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spritz Cookie
Traditional Almond Butter Holiday Cookie
Brown Sugar Spiced Orange
Brown Sugar, Cinnamon, Clove, touch of citrus
Snow Ball
Coconut white mocha
More about Krema Coffee House
Backroads Pub and Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Backroads Pub and Grill

13717 S RT 30 STE 101, Plainfield

Avg 4.7 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Big Arse Pretzel$21.00
1.5 Pound Behemoth of a pretzel served with Beer Cheese, Honey Mustard, and Arse Sauce (Creamy Parmesan Buffalo Sauce)
The Bourbon Barrel$17.00
Super Sharp Cheddar Cheese, House Made Bourbon Glaze, Applewood Bacon, Shredded Lettuce and topped off with Sautéed Onions.
Southern Fried Chicken Tenders$13.00
5 chicken tenders cooked to a juicy golden brown. Get them shaken in one of our signature sauces. Served with a heaping portion of fries
More about Backroads Pub and Grill
Honey Jam Cafe image

 

Honey Jam Cafe

12618 Illinois Rte 59, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Supreme Omelette$12.59
Bacon, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onion, tomatoes, and Jack and cheddar cheeses.
Cinnamon Swirl French Toast$12.99
Three slices of fresh cinnamon swirl bread, served with seasonal berries and drizzled with cream cheese frosting.
Country Farmers Skillet$12.99
Homefried potatoes sauteed with diced ham, bell peppers and onions. Topped with sunny side up eggs and our homemade country gravy.
More about Honey Jam Cafe
KHAOS BREWING image

 

KHAOS BREWING

12337 S, IL-59, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
FRITO FRIES$5.00
JUMBO PRETZEL$17.00
NACHOS$14.00
More about KHAOS BREWING
Crab Boil 59 image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Crab Boil 59

15507 IL-59, Plainfield

Avg 4.2 (296 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Snow Crab Legs$20.99
Shellfish Medley$32.99
Shrimp (Peeled/Deveined)$18.99
More about Crab Boil 59
Front Street Cantina image

 

Front Street Cantina

15120 N Des Plaines St, Plainfield

Avg 3.6 (226 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Nachos Grande$9.50
Tortilla chips smothered with cheddar cheese, onions, sour cream, beans, tomatoes, black olives with ground beef, chicken or shredded beef.
Quesadilla$10.50
A 10” tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, Poblano peppers, sauteed onions and mushrooms. Served with sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and black beans
Chips & Salsa$3.00
1 bag of chips and 1 salsa complimentary with all to go orders. If additional are needed please add.
More about Front Street Cantina
CRAFT'D image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

CRAFT'D

16031 S Lincoln Hwy, Plainfield

Avg 4.2 (441 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BACON BURGER$14.00
SMOKEHOUSE JUMBO PRETZEL$17.00
KID CHICKEN FINGERS
More about CRAFT'D
Hazel Marie's image

ICE CREAM

Hazel Marie's

24030 W. Lockport St., Plainfield

Avg 4.7 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Flight - 4 Flavors$6.89
Can't decide on which flavor? Pick 4 flavors and get a sample of each. The perfect size sweet treat!
Milkshake$4.99
Creamy, dreamy & delicious!
Large$4.69
Choose 2 of the same flavor or two different flavors served in a cup, add a waffle cone on the side ($1.29) or additional toppings at ($.89) each.
More about Hazel Marie's
Opera House Steak & Seafood image

 

Opera House Steak & Seafood

24027 West Lockport Street, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Opera House Steak & Seafood
Restaurant banner

 

Tap House Grill - Plainfield

24402 W Lockport Street, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burger Family Meal$50.00
Au Jus$0.50
More about Tap House Grill - Plainfield
Ta Canijo - Plainfield image

 

Ta Canijo - Plainfield

5951 Theodore Street, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
QUESADILLA GRANDE$9.00
Con Carne
QUESADILLA$2.00
CHEESE ONLY
QUESADILLA CON CARNE$3.00
W/ MEAT
More about Ta Canijo - Plainfield
Tap House Grill - Plainfield image

 

Tap House Grill - Plainfield

24402 W Lockport Street, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
FAMILY BURGER / MELTS$65.00
More about Tap House Grill - Plainfield
Irish Tyme Pub image

 

Irish Tyme Pub

24027 West Lockport Street, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Irish Tyme Pub
Uptown Tap & Eatery image

 

Uptown Tap & Eatery

24035 W Lockport Street, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Uptown Tap & Eatery
HopScotch & Vine image

 

HopScotch & Vine

24047 West Lockport St, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about HopScotch & Vine
Milkshake and Cookies image

 

Milkshake and Cookies

16122 S. Route 59 - Unit 108, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Milkshake and Cookies
Restaurant banner

 

Wine and Cheese

24104 W Lockport St, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Wine and Cheese

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Plainfield

Tacos

Nachos

Pretzels

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Burritos

Chips And Salsa

Enchiladas

Map

More near Plainfield to explore

Naperville

Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)

Joliet

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Homer Glen

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)

Crest Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston