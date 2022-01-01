Plainfield restaurants you'll love
Plainfield's top cuisines
Must-try Plainfield restaurants
CHOP'D
12337 S Illinois Route 59 # 155, Plainfield
|BONELESS
|$15.00
10oz. of breaded boneless chicken wings.
Served with your choice of dipping sauce
|BRUSSEL SPROUTS
|$5.00
Lightly oiled, seasoned and roasted. Tossed in sweet chili sauce.
|MOTHER CLUCKER
|$14.00
Breaded chicken breast stacked on stacks of pickles, and drizzled with house made khaos sauce
Big Pauly's Wood Fired Pizza
15412 South Route 59, Unit 114, Plainfield
|12" Old World Margherita
|$18.00
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, whole milk mozzarella, hand-crushed plum tomatoes, aged parmesan, fresh basil.
|Mini Garlic Knot Sandwiches
|$11.49
Four mini sandwiches on our homemade garlic knots. Choose from Beef, Chicken, Meatball, or The Lefty.
Descriptions:
Beef: prime-cut, mozzarella, giardiniera, au jus
Chicken: seasoned, provolone, romaine, homemade house
Meatball: hand-rolled, marinara, mozzarella, basil
The Lefty: capicola, prosciutto di parma, soppressata, giardiniera, romaine, giardiniera, homemade creamy Italian
|12" Original BYO
|$14.49
Build Your Own pizzas come with Big Pauly's signature red sauce and whole milk mozzarella. Add whatever toppings you wish from our premium meats, cheeses and vegetables. Choose Side A/Side B for half of a topping.
NWB Next Whiskey Bar
24205 Lockport St, Plainfield
|No Signature Required
|**Signature Required**
|Nashville Hot Chicken
|$14.50
Baby Back Blues BBQ
16200 S. Lincoln Hwy., Plainfield
|SM French Frys
|$3.50
|LG Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$9.95
|Meats - Rib Tips
|$9.85
Juicehead Smoothies
24216 W Lockport St Ste E, Plainfield
|BEYOND THE GRAY SKY
|$7.00
Pineapple, banana, coconut flakes, turbinado
|CHACHI
|$9.00
Banana, strawberry, Oreo cookies, vanilla frozen yogurt, cacao powder, milk, topped with chocolate granola & fresh banana
|JITTERHEAD
|$9.00
Ten Drops cold brew, banana, vanilla frozen yogurt, cacao nibs, turbinado topped with chocolate granola, classic granola & cacao nibs
Sovereign Tap
24216 Lockport St, Plainfield
|Wiccan Chicken
|$22.00
Breaded chicken breast, dijon-sage cream, mashed potatoes, green beans
|House Burger
|$16.00
8oz Ground Chargrilled Brisket/Short Rib, Cheddar, Pickles, Lettuce, Bacon, Dijonnaise, Sesame Seed Bun
|Risotto
|$13.00
Butternut squash cream, wild mushrooms, sage, fontina, parmesan, cranberry cider reduction
Southern Belles Restaurant
15051 S Van Dyke Road, Plainfield
|CinnaBomb Pancakes
|$11.99
|Garden Skillet
|$12.99
|Southern Belles Skillet
|$13.99
Krema Coffee House
24038 W. Lockport, Plainfield
|Spritz Cookie
Traditional Almond Butter Holiday Cookie
|Brown Sugar Spiced Orange
Brown Sugar, Cinnamon, Clove, touch of citrus
|Snow Ball
Coconut white mocha
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Backroads Pub and Grill
13717 S RT 30 STE 101, Plainfield
|Big Arse Pretzel
|$21.00
1.5 Pound Behemoth of a pretzel served with Beer Cheese, Honey Mustard, and Arse Sauce (Creamy Parmesan Buffalo Sauce)
|The Bourbon Barrel
|$17.00
Super Sharp Cheddar Cheese, House Made Bourbon Glaze, Applewood Bacon, Shredded Lettuce and topped off with Sautéed Onions.
|Southern Fried Chicken Tenders
|$13.00
5 chicken tenders cooked to a juicy golden brown. Get them shaken in one of our signature sauces. Served with a heaping portion of fries
Honey Jam Cafe
12618 Illinois Rte 59, Plainfield
|Supreme Omelette
|$12.59
Bacon, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onion, tomatoes, and Jack and cheddar cheeses.
|Cinnamon Swirl French Toast
|$12.99
Three slices of fresh cinnamon swirl bread, served with seasonal berries and drizzled with cream cheese frosting.
|Country Farmers Skillet
|$12.99
Homefried potatoes sauteed with diced ham, bell peppers and onions. Topped with sunny side up eggs and our homemade country gravy.
KHAOS BREWING
12337 S, IL-59, Plainfield
|FRITO FRIES
|$5.00
|JUMBO PRETZEL
|$17.00
|NACHOS
|$14.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Crab Boil 59
15507 IL-59, Plainfield
|Snow Crab Legs
|$20.99
|Shellfish Medley
|$32.99
|Shrimp (Peeled/Deveined)
|$18.99
Front Street Cantina
15120 N Des Plaines St, Plainfield
|Nachos Grande
|$9.50
Tortilla chips smothered with cheddar cheese, onions, sour cream, beans, tomatoes, black olives with ground beef, chicken or shredded beef.
|Quesadilla
|$10.50
A 10” tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, Poblano peppers, sauteed onions and mushrooms. Served with sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and black beans
|Chips & Salsa
|$3.00
1 bag of chips and 1 salsa complimentary with all to go orders. If additional are needed please add.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
CRAFT'D
16031 S Lincoln Hwy, Plainfield
|BACON BURGER
|$14.00
|SMOKEHOUSE JUMBO PRETZEL
|$17.00
|KID CHICKEN FINGERS
ICE CREAM
Hazel Marie's
24030 W. Lockport St., Plainfield
|Flight - 4 Flavors
|$6.89
Can't decide on which flavor? Pick 4 flavors and get a sample of each. The perfect size sweet treat!
|Milkshake
|$4.99
Creamy, dreamy & delicious!
|Large
|$4.69
Choose 2 of the same flavor or two different flavors served in a cup, add a waffle cone on the side ($1.29) or additional toppings at ($.89) each.
Opera House Steak & Seafood
24027 West Lockport Street, Plainfield
Tap House Grill - Plainfield
24402 W Lockport Street, Plainfield
|Burger Family Meal
|$50.00
|Au Jus
|$0.50
Ta Canijo - Plainfield
5951 Theodore Street, Plainfield
|QUESADILLA GRANDE
|$9.00
Con Carne
|QUESADILLA
|$2.00
CHEESE ONLY
|QUESADILLA CON CARNE
|$3.00
W/ MEAT
Irish Tyme Pub
24027 West Lockport Street, Plainfield
Uptown Tap & Eatery
24035 W Lockport Street, Plainfield
HopScotch & Vine
24047 West Lockport St, Plainfield
Milkshake and Cookies
16122 S. Route 59 - Unit 108, Plainfield
Wine and Cheese
24104 W Lockport St, Plainfield