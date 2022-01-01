Plainfield American restaurants you'll love

NWB Next Whiskey Bar image

 

NWB Next Whiskey Bar

24205 Lockport St, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kid Chicken Tenders$7.00
Whiskey Battered Onion Rings$9.50
Kid 4 oz Cheeseburger$7.00
More about NWB Next Whiskey Bar
Baby Back Blues BBQ image

 

Baby Back Blues BBQ

16200 S. Lincoln Hwy., Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meats - Rib Tips$9.85
SM French Frys$3.50
LG French Frys$6.99
More about Baby Back Blues BBQ
Sovereign Tap image

 

Sovereign Tap

24216 Lockport St, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
House Burger$16.00
8oz Ground Chargrilled Brisket/Short Rib, Cheddar, Pickles, Lettuce, Bacon, Dijonnaise, Sesame Seed Bun
Death Clucker$14.00
Fried buttermilk chicken breast, honey sweet chili sauce, house pickles, sesame seed bun
House Caesar$13.00
Wedged Butter Lettuce, House Caesar Dressing, Pickled Fresnos, Red Onion, Brioche Croutons, Herbs
More about Sovereign Tap
Southern Belles Restaurant image

 

Southern Belles Restaurant

15051 S Van Dyke Road, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CinnaBomb Pancakes$11.99
Garden Skillet$12.99
Southern Belles Skillet$13.99
More about Southern Belles Restaurant
Backroads Pub and Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Backroads Pub and Grill

13717 S RT 30 STE 101, Plainfield

Avg 4.7 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Big Arse Pretzel$21.00
1.5 Pound Behemoth of a pretzel served with Beer Cheese, Honey Mustard, and Arse Sauce (Creamy Parmesan Buffalo Sauce)
The Bourbon Barrel$17.00
Super Sharp Cheddar Cheese, House Made Bourbon Glaze, Applewood Bacon, Shredded Lettuce and topped off with Sautéed Onions.
Southern Fried Chicken Tenders$13.00
5 chicken tenders cooked to a juicy golden brown. Get them shaken in one of our signature sauces. Served with a heaping portion of fries
More about Backroads Pub and Grill
CRAFT'D image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

CRAFT'D

16031 S Lincoln Hwy, Plainfield

Avg 4.2 (441 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
KID CHICKEN FINGERS
*CRAFT'D HAND CUT FRIES$4.00
BACON BURGER$14.00
More about CRAFT'D
Restaurant banner

 

Tap House Grill - Plainfield

24402 W Lockport Street, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Au Jus$0.50
Burger Family Meal$50.00
More about Tap House Grill - Plainfield

