Plainfield American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Plainfield
More about NWB Next Whiskey Bar
NWB Next Whiskey Bar
24205 Lockport St, Plainfield
|Popular items
|Kid Chicken Tenders
|$7.00
|Whiskey Battered Onion Rings
|$9.50
|Kid 4 oz Cheeseburger
|$7.00
More about Baby Back Blues BBQ
Baby Back Blues BBQ
16200 S. Lincoln Hwy., Plainfield
|Popular items
|Meats - Rib Tips
|$9.85
|SM French Frys
|$3.50
|LG French Frys
|$6.99
More about Sovereign Tap
Sovereign Tap
24216 Lockport St, Plainfield
|Popular items
|House Burger
|$16.00
8oz Ground Chargrilled Brisket/Short Rib, Cheddar, Pickles, Lettuce, Bacon, Dijonnaise, Sesame Seed Bun
|Death Clucker
|$14.00
Fried buttermilk chicken breast, honey sweet chili sauce, house pickles, sesame seed bun
|House Caesar
|$13.00
Wedged Butter Lettuce, House Caesar Dressing, Pickled Fresnos, Red Onion, Brioche Croutons, Herbs
More about Southern Belles Restaurant
Southern Belles Restaurant
15051 S Van Dyke Road, Plainfield
|Popular items
|CinnaBomb Pancakes
|$11.99
|Garden Skillet
|$12.99
|Southern Belles Skillet
|$13.99
More about Backroads Pub and Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Backroads Pub and Grill
13717 S RT 30 STE 101, Plainfield
|Popular items
|Big Arse Pretzel
|$21.00
1.5 Pound Behemoth of a pretzel served with Beer Cheese, Honey Mustard, and Arse Sauce (Creamy Parmesan Buffalo Sauce)
|The Bourbon Barrel
|$17.00
Super Sharp Cheddar Cheese, House Made Bourbon Glaze, Applewood Bacon, Shredded Lettuce and topped off with Sautéed Onions.
|Southern Fried Chicken Tenders
|$13.00
5 chicken tenders cooked to a juicy golden brown. Get them shaken in one of our signature sauces. Served with a heaping portion of fries
More about CRAFT'D
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
CRAFT'D
16031 S Lincoln Hwy, Plainfield
|Popular items
|KID CHICKEN FINGERS
|*CRAFT'D HAND CUT FRIES
|$4.00
|BACON BURGER
|$14.00