Plainfield bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Plainfield restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Plainfield

CHOP'D image

 

CHOP'D

12337 S Illinois Route 59 # 155, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BONELESS$15.00
10oz. of breaded boneless chicken wings.
Served with your choice of dipping sauce
BRUSSEL SPROUTS$5.00
Lightly oiled, seasoned and roasted. Tossed in sweet chili sauce.
MOTHER CLUCKER$14.00
Breaded chicken breast stacked on stacks of pickles, and drizzled with house made khaos sauce
More about CHOP'D
NWB Next Whiskey Bar image

 

NWB Next Whiskey Bar

24205 Lockport St, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kid Chicken Tenders$7.00
Whiskey Battered Onion Rings$9.50
Kid 4 oz Cheeseburger$7.00
More about NWB Next Whiskey Bar
Backroads Pub and Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Backroads Pub and Grill

13717 S RT 30 STE 101, Plainfield

Avg 4.7 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Big Arse Pretzel$21.00
1.5 Pound Behemoth of a pretzel served with Beer Cheese, Honey Mustard, and Arse Sauce (Creamy Parmesan Buffalo Sauce)
The Bourbon Barrel$17.00
Super Sharp Cheddar Cheese, House Made Bourbon Glaze, Applewood Bacon, Shredded Lettuce and topped off with Sautéed Onions.
Southern Fried Chicken Tenders$13.00
5 chicken tenders cooked to a juicy golden brown. Get them shaken in one of our signature sauces. Served with a heaping portion of fries
More about Backroads Pub and Grill
KHAOS BREWING image

 

KHAOS BREWING

12337 S, IL-59, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
FRITO FRIES$5.00
JUMBO PRETZEL$17.00
NACHOS$14.00
More about KHAOS BREWING
CRAFT'D image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

CRAFT'D

16031 S Lincoln Hwy, Plainfield

Avg 4.2 (441 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
KID CHICKEN FINGERS
*CRAFT'D HAND CUT FRIES$4.00
BACON BURGER$14.00
More about CRAFT'D
Restaurant banner

 

Tap House Grill - Plainfield

24402 W Lockport Street, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Au Jus$0.50
Burger Family Meal$50.00
More about Tap House Grill - Plainfield

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Plainfield

Tacos

Nachos

Pretzels

Chicken Tenders

Burritos

Chips And Salsa

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Omelettes

Map

More near Plainfield to explore

Naperville

Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)

Joliet

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Homer Glen

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)

Crest Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston