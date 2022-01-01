Buffalo chicken wraps in Plainfield
Plainfield restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Backroads Pub and Grill
13717 S RT 30 STE 101, Plainfield
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap Grilled Shredded Chicken
|$15.00
Wrapped in our Sun Dried Tomato Basil Tortilla, Stuffed with Shredded Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Ranch and shredded Buffalo Chicken.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap Crispy Chicken
|$15.00
Wrapped in our Sun Dried Tomato Basil Tortilla, Stuffed with Shredded Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Ranch and crispy Buffalo Chicken.
Honey Jam Cafe
12618 Illinois Rte 59, Plainfield
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.59
Crispy buffalo chicken breasts, iceberg lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese crumble and ranch dressing.