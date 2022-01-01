Burritos in Plainfield

Plainfield restaurants that serve burritos

Front Street Cantina image

 

Front Street Cantina

15120 N Des Plaines St, Plainfield

Avg 3.6 (226 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Macho Burrito$14.00
Choice of ground beef, shredded beef or chicken with sour cream, guacamole, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese stuffed in a 13” flour tortilla. Served with rice and black beans
Burrito$11.00
Baked tortilla with your choice of shredded beef, chicken, ground beef, steak or beans. Topped with melted cheese, tomato, and green onions. Served with rice and black beans..
More about Front Street Cantina
Ta Canijo - Plainfield image

 

Ta Canijo - Plainfield

5951 Theodore Street, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
BURRITO$9.00
BURRITO DINNER$10.00
More about Ta Canijo - Plainfield

