Burritos in Plainfield
Plainfield restaurants that serve burritos
Front Street Cantina
15120 N Des Plaines St, Plainfield
|Macho Burrito
|$14.00
Choice of ground beef, shredded beef or chicken with sour cream, guacamole, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese stuffed in a 13” flour tortilla. Served with rice and black beans
|Burrito
|$11.00
Baked tortilla with your choice of shredded beef, chicken, ground beef, steak or beans. Topped with melted cheese, tomato, and green onions. Served with rice and black beans..
Ta Canijo - Plainfield
5951 Theodore Street, Plainfield
|BURRITO
|$9.00
|BURRITO DINNER
|$10.00