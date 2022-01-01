Plainfield restaurants you'll love
Must-try Plainfield restaurants
CHOP'D
12337 S Illinois Route 59 # 155, Plainfield
|Popular items
|HONEYBUTTER CHICKEN
|$15.00
Tempura fried chicken on a bacon brioche bun, topped with spicy honey and honey butter
|STEAK UMMMM
|$18.00
Shaved ribeye, gruyere cheese, sautéed mushrooms & onions, served on a soft ciabatta bun
|CHOP'D TRADITIONAL
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, chopped mix greens, diced tomatoes, roasted red pepper, cucumber, banana peppers, hard-boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, and ditalini noodles. Garnished with pickled onions (Recommended with Italian dressing)
Big Pauly's Wood Fired Pizza
15412 South Route 59, Unit 114, Plainfield
|Popular items
|16" Big Pauly BYO
|$20.49
Build Your Own pizzas come with Big Pauly's signature red sauce and whole milk mozzarella. Add whatever toppings you wish from our premium meats, cheeses and vegetables. Choose Side A/Side B for half of a topping.
|12" Original BYO
|$14.49
Build Your Own pizzas come with Big Pauly's signature red sauce and whole milk mozzarella. Add whatever toppings you wish from our premium meats, cheeses and vegetables. Choose Side A/Side B for half of a topping.
|Chopped
|$14.49
Hearts of romaine, seasoned chicken, gorgonzola, green onions, red onions, heirloom tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, ditalini pasta, homemade creamy Italian dressing. Add extra dressing for additional fee.
NWB Next Whiskey Bar - Plainfield
24205 Lockport St, Plainfield
|Popular items
|No Signature Required
|$0.00
|Whiskey Battered Onion Rings
|$9.75
|**Signature Required**
|$0.00
Baby Back Blues BBQ
16200 S. Lincoln Hwy., Plainfield
|Popular items
|LG French Frys
|$6.99
|Meats - Rib Tips
|$9.85
|LG Beef Brisket Sandwich
|$11.95
Sovereign
24216 Lockport St, Plainfield
|Popular items
|Spring House Burger
|$16.00
8oz. char-grilled patty, pepperjack, bacon, pickled red onion, fried egg, herbed garlic aioli, sesame seed bun
|Wiccan Chicken
|$22.00
Breaded chicken breast, dijon-sage cream sauce, mashed potatoes, green beans
|Risotto
|$14.00
A fajita vegetable risotto featuring red + green peppers and onion topped with an avocado pico de gallo
Southern Belles Restaurant
15051 S Van Dyke Road, Plainfield
|Popular items
|French Toast
|$9.99
Plain French Toast
|Southern Belles Skillet
|$14.49
|Bacon
|$4.99
Krema Coffee House - 24038 W. Lockport
24038 W. Lockport, Plainfield
|Popular items
|Chromatica Cold Brew
|$0.00
Birthday Cake Cold brew cream on top of our house cold brew!
$1 from each drink will be donated to Plainfield Pride Coalition for Pride Month!
|Cold Brew
|$0.00
|Drip Coffee
|$0.00
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Backroads Pub and Grill - Plainfield, IL
13717 S RT 30 STE 101, Plainfield
|Popular items
|The Bourbon Barrel
|$17.00
Super Sharp Cheddar Cheese, House Made Bourbon Glaze, Applewood Bacon, Shredded Lettuce and topped off with Sautéed Onions.
|The Shroomer
|$16.00
Swiss, Mushrooms, Sautéed Onions, Mayo and Shredded Lettuce.
|Wings
|$13.00
8 JUMBO Wings exploding with flavor.
Wing Flavors: Garlic Parmesan, BBQ, Buffalo, Chipotle Garlic, Bonfire, Spicy BBQ, Tangy Asian, Mango Habanero, Inferno, and Frank's Red Hot dry rub.
Honey Jam Cafe - Plainfield
12618 Illinois Rte 59, Plainfield
|Popular items
|Supreme Omelette
|$12.59
Bacon, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onion, tomatoes, and Jack and cheddar cheeses.
|Huevos Rancheros
|$12.29
A quesadilla with chorizo sausage, Monterey Jack and refried black beans. Topped with two eggs any style, ranchero sauce, and pico de gallo. Finished with sliced avocado and cheese.
|Nutella Crepes
|$11.59
Stuffed with Nutella and bananas, topped with freshly cut strawberries, bananas and Nutella.
KHAOS BREWING
12337 S, IL-59, Plainfield
|Popular items
|KHAOS COBB
|$14.00
|FIRECLUCKER
|$14.00
|CHICAGO BEEF POCKET
|$12.00
Front Street Cantina - Plainfield
15120 N Des Plaines St, Plainfield
|Popular items
|Tacos Stk
|$14.00
Grilled steak, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato with flour tortillas. Served with rice and black beans.
|Macho Burrito
|$15.00
Choice of ground beef, shredded beef or chicken with sour cream, guacamole, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese stuffed in a 13” flour tortilla. Served with rice and black beans
|Fajitas
|$17.50
Grilled with red and green peppers, onions and seasonings. Sour cream and guacamole included. Served with rice and black beans.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
CRAFT'D
16031 S Lincoln Hwy, Plainfield
|Popular items
|CLUCK YEAH
|$15.00
|PIG CANDY BLT
|$14.00
|CRAFT'D MAC
|$19.00
Ta Canijo - Plainfield - 5951 Theodore Street
5951 Theodore Street, Plainfield
|Popular items
|QUESADILLA CON CARNE
|$3.00
W/ MEAT
|ELOTES
|$4.00
|CHURROS
|$1.59
Irish Tyme Pub - 24027 West Lockport Street
24027 West Lockport Street, Plainfield
Juicehead Smoothies - Plainfield
24216 W Lockport St Ste E, Plainfield
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Crab Boil 59
15507 IL-59, Plainfield
Tap House Grill - Plainfield
24402 W Lockport Street, Plainfield
Opera House Steak & Seafood - 24027 West Lockport Street
24027 West Lockport Street, Plainfield
HopScotch & Vine - 24047 West Lockport St
24047 West Lockport St, Plainfield
Tap House Grill - Plainfield - 24402 W Lockport Street
24402 W Lockport Street, Plainfield
AH Management - CB&I
14105 S. Route 59, Plainfield
Sanctuary Events
24216 W Lockport Street, Plainfield
Warehouse 109 - 14903 S Center Street Suite 109
14903 S Center Street Suite 109, Plainfield
BeAttitudes
24030 Lockport St, Plainfield