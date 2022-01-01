Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Plainfield restaurants you'll love

Plainfield restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Plainfield

Must-try Plainfield restaurants

Consumer pic

 

CHOP'D

12337 S Illinois Route 59 # 155, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
HONEYBUTTER CHICKEN$15.00
Tempura fried chicken on a bacon brioche bun, topped with spicy honey and honey butter
STEAK UMMMM$18.00
Shaved ribeye, gruyere cheese, sautéed mushrooms & onions, served on a soft ciabatta bun
CHOP'D TRADITIONAL$14.00
Grilled chicken, chopped mix greens, diced tomatoes, roasted red pepper, cucumber, banana peppers, hard-boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, and ditalini noodles. Garnished with pickled onions (Recommended with Italian dressing)
More about CHOP'D
Big Pauly's Wood Fired Pizza image

 

Big Pauly's Wood Fired Pizza

15412 South Route 59, Unit 114, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
16" Big Pauly BYO$20.49
Build Your Own pizzas come with Big Pauly's signature red sauce and whole milk mozzarella. Add whatever toppings you wish from our premium meats, cheeses and vegetables. Choose Side A/Side B for half of a topping.
12" Original BYO$14.49
Build Your Own pizzas come with Big Pauly's signature red sauce and whole milk mozzarella. Add whatever toppings you wish from our premium meats, cheeses and vegetables. Choose Side A/Side B for half of a topping.
Chopped$14.49
Hearts of romaine, seasoned chicken, gorgonzola, green onions, red onions, heirloom tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, ditalini pasta, homemade creamy Italian dressing. Add extra dressing for additional fee.
More about Big Pauly's Wood Fired Pizza
NWB Next Whiskey Bar image

 

NWB Next Whiskey Bar - Plainfield

24205 Lockport St, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
No Signature Required$0.00
Whiskey Battered Onion Rings$9.75
**Signature Required**$0.00
More about NWB Next Whiskey Bar - Plainfield
Baby Back Blues BBQ image

 

Baby Back Blues BBQ

16200 S. Lincoln Hwy., Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
LG French Frys$6.99
Meats - Rib Tips$9.85
LG Beef Brisket Sandwich$11.95
More about Baby Back Blues BBQ
Sovereign Tap image

 

Sovereign

24216 Lockport St, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spring House Burger$16.00
8oz. char-grilled patty, pepperjack, bacon, pickled red onion, fried egg, herbed garlic aioli, sesame seed bun
Wiccan Chicken$22.00
Breaded chicken breast, dijon-sage cream sauce, mashed potatoes, green beans
Risotto$14.00
A fajita vegetable risotto featuring red + green peppers and onion topped with an avocado pico de gallo
More about Sovereign
Southern Belles Restaurant image

 

Southern Belles Restaurant

15051 S Van Dyke Road, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
French Toast$9.99
Plain French Toast
Southern Belles Skillet$14.49
Bacon$4.99
More about Southern Belles Restaurant
Krema Coffee House image

 

Krema Coffee House - 24038 W. Lockport

24038 W. Lockport, Plainfield

Avg 4.7 (493 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chromatica Cold Brew$0.00
Birthday Cake Cold brew cream on top of our house cold brew!
$1 from each drink will be donated to Plainfield Pride Coalition for Pride Month!
Cold Brew$0.00
Drip Coffee$0.00
More about Krema Coffee House - 24038 W. Lockport
Backroads Pub and Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Backroads Pub and Grill - Plainfield, IL

13717 S RT 30 STE 101, Plainfield

Avg 4.7 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Bourbon Barrel$17.00
Super Sharp Cheddar Cheese, House Made Bourbon Glaze, Applewood Bacon, Shredded Lettuce and topped off with Sautéed Onions.
The Shroomer$16.00
Swiss, Mushrooms, Sautéed Onions, Mayo and Shredded Lettuce.
Wings$13.00
8 JUMBO Wings exploding with flavor.
Wing Flavors: Garlic Parmesan, BBQ, Buffalo, Chipotle Garlic, Bonfire, Spicy BBQ, Tangy Asian, Mango Habanero, Inferno, and Frank's Red Hot dry rub.
More about Backroads Pub and Grill - Plainfield, IL
Honey Jam Cafe image

 

Honey Jam Cafe - Plainfield

12618 Illinois Rte 59, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Supreme Omelette$12.59
Bacon, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onion, tomatoes, and Jack and cheddar cheeses.
Huevos Rancheros$12.29
A quesadilla with chorizo sausage, Monterey Jack and refried black beans. Topped with two eggs any style, ranchero sauce, and pico de gallo. Finished with sliced avocado and cheese.
Nutella Crepes$11.59
Stuffed with Nutella and bananas, topped with freshly cut strawberries, bananas and Nutella.
More about Honey Jam Cafe - Plainfield
KHAOS BREWING image

 

KHAOS BREWING

12337 S, IL-59, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
KHAOS COBB$14.00
FIRECLUCKER$14.00
CHICAGO BEEF POCKET$12.00
More about KHAOS BREWING
Front Street Cantina image

 

Front Street Cantina - Plainfield

15120 N Des Plaines St, Plainfield

Avg 3.6 (226 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tacos Stk$14.00
Grilled steak, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato with flour tortillas. Served with rice and black beans.
Macho Burrito$15.00
Choice of ground beef, shredded beef or chicken with sour cream, guacamole, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese stuffed in a 13” flour tortilla. Served with rice and black beans
Fajitas$17.50
Grilled with red and green peppers, onions and seasonings. Sour cream and guacamole included. Served with rice and black beans.
More about Front Street Cantina - Plainfield
CRAFT'D image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

CRAFT'D

16031 S Lincoln Hwy, Plainfield

Avg 4.2 (441 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CLUCK YEAH$15.00
PIG CANDY BLT$14.00
CRAFT'D MAC$19.00
More about CRAFT'D
Ta Canijo - Plainfield image

 

Ta Canijo - Plainfield - 5951 Theodore Street

5951 Theodore Street, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
QUESADILLA CON CARNE$3.00
W/ MEAT
ELOTES$4.00
CHURROS$1.59
More about Ta Canijo - Plainfield - 5951 Theodore Street
Irish Tyme Pub image

 

Irish Tyme Pub - 24027 West Lockport Street

24027 West Lockport Street, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Irish Tyme Pub - 24027 West Lockport Street
Juicehead Smoothies image

 

Juicehead Smoothies - Plainfield

24216 W Lockport St Ste E, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Juicehead Smoothies - Plainfield
Crab Boil 59 image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Crab Boil 59

15507 IL-59, Plainfield

Avg 4.2 (296 reviews)
More about Crab Boil 59
Tap House Grill - Plainfield image

 

Tap House Grill - Plainfield

24402 W Lockport Street, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Delivery
More about Tap House Grill - Plainfield
Consumer pic

 

WESTFIELD FAMILY RESTAURANT

7126 CATON FARM RD, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about WESTFIELD FAMILY RESTAURANT
Opera House Steak & Seafood image

 

Opera House Steak & Seafood - 24027 West Lockport Street

24027 West Lockport Street, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Opera House Steak & Seafood - 24027 West Lockport Street
Hazel Marie's image

ICE CREAM

Hazel Marie's

24030 W. Lockport St., Plainfield

Avg 4.7 (335 reviews)
Takeout
More about Hazel Marie's
HopScotch & Vine image

 

HopScotch & Vine - 24047 West Lockport St

24047 West Lockport St, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about HopScotch & Vine - 24047 West Lockport St
Milkshake and Cookies image

 

Milkshake and Cookies

16122 S. Route 59 - Unit 108, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Milkshake and Cookies
Restaurant banner

 

Tap House Grill - Plainfield - 24402 W Lockport Street

24402 W Lockport Street, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Tap House Grill - Plainfield - 24402 W Lockport Street
Robeks image

 

Robeks - 0446 - Plainfield

4704 Caton Farm Road, Plainfield

No reviews yet
More about Robeks - 0446 - Plainfield
AH Management - CB&I image

 

AH Management - CB&I

14105 S. Route 59, Plainfield

No reviews yet
More about AH Management - CB&I
Sanctuary Events image

 

Sanctuary Events

24216 W Lockport Street, Plainfield

No reviews yet
More about Sanctuary Events
Banner pic

 

Warehouse 109 - 14903 S Center Street Suite 109

14903 S Center Street Suite 109, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Warehouse 109 - 14903 S Center Street Suite 109
BeAttitudes image

 

BeAttitudes

24030 Lockport St, Plainfield

No reviews yet
More about BeAttitudes

