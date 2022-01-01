Cake in Plainfield
Plainfield restaurants that serve cake
Big Pauly's Wood Fired Pizza
15412 South Route 59, Unit 114, Plainfield
|Death By Chocolate Cake
|$6.50
Triple chocolate cake with creamy mousse and dark chocolate ganache
NWB Next Whiskey Bar
24205 Lockport St, Plainfield
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$13.00
Southern Belles Restaurant
15051 S Van Dyke Road, Plainfield
|Kids Chocolate Chip Cakes
|$6.99
|Camp Fire Cakes
|$12.99
|Apple Butter Cakes
|$12.99
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Backroads Pub and Grill
13717 S RT 30 STE 101, Plainfield
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
Three delicious layers of moist cake loaded with shredded carrots, pecan pieces, crushed pineapple and finished with real cream cheese icing and garnished with pecans!
|Side of Baby Cakes
|$5.00
|Cake Pop - Individual
|$2.25