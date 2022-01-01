Cake in Plainfield

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

CHOP'D image

 

CHOP'D

12337 S Illinois Route 59 # 155, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE CAKE$9.00
More about CHOP'D
Item pic

 

Big Pauly's Wood Fired Pizza

15412 South Route 59, Unit 114, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Death By Chocolate Cake$6.50
Triple chocolate cake with creamy mousse and dark chocolate ganache
More about Big Pauly's Wood Fired Pizza
NWB Next Whiskey Bar image

 

NWB Next Whiskey Bar

24205 Lockport St, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Lava Cake$13.00
More about NWB Next Whiskey Bar
Southern Belles Restaurant image

 

Southern Belles Restaurant

15051 S Van Dyke Road, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chocolate Chip Cakes$6.99
Camp Fire Cakes$12.99
Apple Butter Cakes$12.99
More about Southern Belles Restaurant
Krema Coffee House image

 

Krema Coffee House

24038 W. Lockport, Plainfield

Avg 4.7 (493 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cake Pop$3.00
More about Krema Coffee House
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Backroads Pub and Grill

13717 S RT 30 STE 101, Plainfield

Avg 4.7 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$8.00
Three delicious layers of moist cake loaded with shredded carrots, pecan pieces, crushed pineapple and finished with real cream cheese icing and garnished with pecans!
Side of Baby Cakes$5.00
Cake Pop - Individual$2.25
More about Backroads Pub and Grill
CRAFT'D image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

CRAFT'D

16031 S Lincoln Hwy, Plainfield

Avg 4.2 (441 reviews)
Takeout
CARROT CAKE$12.00
10LB CHOCOLATE CAKE$12.00
More about CRAFT'D

