Chicken pitas in Plainfield
Plainfield restaurants that serve chicken pitas
Sovereign
24216 Lockport St, Plainfield
|Chicken Caesar Pita
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, shaved parmesan, red onion, brioche crouton, pickled fresno, house caesar dressing, grilled pita
Savino's Beef & Gyros
12337 Illinois 59 suite 143, Plainfield
|Chicken Caesar Pita
|$10.99
Charbroiled grilled chicken breast served on a toasted pita with lettuce, Parmesan cheese & creamy Caesar dressing.
|Greek Chicken Pita
|$10.99
Charbroil grilled Grecian marinated chicken breast served on toasted pita with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, Feta cheese, house dressing, with a side of tzatziki sauce.