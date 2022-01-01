Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pitas in Plainfield

Plainfield restaurants
Plainfield restaurants that serve chicken pitas

Sovereign

24216 Lockport St, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Pita$14.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, shaved parmesan, red onion, brioche crouton, pickled fresno, house caesar dressing, grilled pita
More about Sovereign
Savino's Beef & Gyros

12337 Illinois 59 suite 143, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Pita$10.99
Charbroiled grilled chicken breast served on a toasted pita with lettuce, Parmesan cheese & creamy Caesar dressing.
Greek Chicken Pita$10.99
Charbroil grilled Grecian marinated chicken breast served on toasted pita with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, Feta cheese, house dressing, with a side of tzatziki sauce.
More about Savino's Beef & Gyros

