Chicken tenders in Plainfield
Plainfield restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about NWB Next Whiskey Bar
NWB Next Whiskey Bar
24205 Lockport St, Plainfield
|Kid Chicken Tenders
|$7.00
More about Backroads Pub and Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Backroads Pub and Grill
13717 S RT 30 STE 101, Plainfield
|Southern Fried Chicken Tenders
|$13.00
5 chicken tenders cooked to a juicy golden brown. Get them shaken in one of our signature sauces. Served with a heaping portion of fries
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$7.00