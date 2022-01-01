Chicken tenders in Plainfield

Go
Plainfield restaurants
Toast

Plainfield restaurants that serve chicken tenders

NWB Next Whiskey Bar image

 

NWB Next Whiskey Bar

24205 Lockport St, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Chicken Tenders$7.00
More about NWB Next Whiskey Bar
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Backroads Pub and Grill

13717 S RT 30 STE 101, Plainfield

Avg 4.7 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southern Fried Chicken Tenders$13.00
5 chicken tenders cooked to a juicy golden brown. Get them shaken in one of our signature sauces. Served with a heaping portion of fries
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.00
More about Backroads Pub and Grill
CRAFT'D image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

CRAFT'D

16031 S Lincoln Hwy, Plainfield

Avg 4.2 (441 reviews)
Takeout
KID CHICKEN FINGERS
More about CRAFT'D

Browse other tasty dishes in Plainfield

Quesadillas

Pretzels

Nachos

Tacos

Chips And Salsa

Omelettes

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Burritos

Map

More near Plainfield to explore

Naperville

Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)

Joliet

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Homer Glen

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)

Crest Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston