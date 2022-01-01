Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Plainfield

Plainfield restaurants
Plainfield restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Southern Belles Restaurant

 

Southern Belles Restaurant

15051 S Van Dyke Road, Plainfield

Takeout
Sriracha Chicken Wrap$13.99
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Backroads Pub and Grill

13717 S RT 30 STE 101, Plainfield

Avg 4.7 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap Grilled Shredded Chicken$15.00
Wrapped in our Sun Dried Tomato Basil Tortilla, Stuffed with Shredded Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Ranch and shredded Buffalo Chicken.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap Crispy Chicken$15.00
Wrapped in our Sun Dried Tomato Basil Tortilla, Stuffed with Shredded Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Ranch and crispy Buffalo Chicken.
Honey Jam Cafe

12618 Illinois Rte 59, Plainfield

Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.59
Crispy buffalo chicken breasts, iceberg lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese crumble and ranch dressing.
California Chicken Wrap$12.59
Fresh-grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado, Monterey Jack cheese in a wrap with side of ranch dressing. A Butterfield's favorite.
KHAOS BREWING

12337 S, IL-59, Plainfield

TakeoutFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$13.00
