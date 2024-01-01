Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Club sandwiches in
Plainfield
/
Plainfield
/
Club Sandwiches
Plainfield restaurants that serve club sandwiches
Southern Belles Restaurant
15051 S Van Dyke Road, Plainfield
No reviews yet
BLT Club Sandwich
$14.49
More about Southern Belles Restaurant
Station One Smokehouse - 15025 Des Plaines St
15025 Des Plaines St, Plainfield
No reviews yet
Smoked Turkey Club Sandwich
$14.99
More about Station One Smokehouse - 15025 Des Plaines St
Browse other tasty dishes in Plainfield
Cheese Pizza
Wedge Salad
Cinnamon Rolls
Cheese Fries
Caesar Salad
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Lox
Quesadillas
More near Plainfield to explore
Naperville
Avg 4.4
(79 restaurants)
Aurora
Avg 4.2
(38 restaurants)
Joliet
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Bolingbrook
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Lockport
Avg 3.9
(11 restaurants)
Woodridge
Avg 3.6
(10 restaurants)
Oswego
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Homer Glen
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Crest Hill
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1920 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(12 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(63 restaurants)
Dixon
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1045 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(325 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(769 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1185 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston