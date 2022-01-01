Crepes in Plainfield
Plainfield restaurants that serve crepes
Southern Belles Restaurant
15051 S Van Dyke Road, Plainfield
|Blintz Crepes
|$13.99
|Cobbler Crepes
|$13.99
|Plain Crepes
|$10.99
Honey Jam Cafe
12618 Illinois Rte 59, Plainfield
|Housemade Crepes
|$9.59
3 crepes topped with powder-sugar and a side of butter.
|Strawberry Special Crepes
|$14.49
Loaded with a strawberry mascarpone cream cheese filling, topped with strawberry compote and fresh strawberries.
|Crepe Combo
|$12.59
Two Crepes, two eggs any style, two slices of bacon, ham or two sausage patties.