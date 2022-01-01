Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Plainfield

Go
Plainfield restaurants
Toast

Plainfield restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Consumer pic

 

Savino's Beef & Gyros

12337 Illinois 59 suite 143, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Savino's Crispy Philly Chicken$12.99
Finely Chopped Chicken Breast, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and Mozzarella Cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried to crispy perfection.
More about Savino's Beef & Gyros
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Backroads Pub and Grill - Plainfield, IL

13717 S RT 30 STE 101, Plainfield

Avg 4.7 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap Crispy Chicken$15.00
Wrapped in our Sun Dried Tomato Basil Tortilla, Stuffed with Shredded Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Ranch and crispy Buffalo Chicken.
Crispy Chicken$6.00
More about Backroads Pub and Grill - Plainfield, IL

Browse other tasty dishes in Plainfield

Greek Salad

Flautas

Green Beans

Enchiladas

French Toast

Steak Tacos

Pretzels

Tortas

Map

More near Plainfield to explore

Naperville

Avg 4.2 (59 restaurants)

Joliet

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Homer Glen

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Crest Hill

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1487 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (560 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston