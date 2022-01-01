Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Plainfield

Front Street Cantina image

 

Front Street Cantina - Plainfield

15120 N Des Plaines St, Plainfield

Avg 3.6 (226 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Tacos$14.50
Fajitas$19.50
Grilled with red and green peppers, onions and seasonings. Sour cream and guacamole included. Served with rice and black beans.
Fajita Sandwich$13.00
Tender chicken or steak served on a toasted French roll with roasted bell peppers, beans, onions and spicy Verde sauce. Served with French Fries
CRAFT'D image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

CRAFT'D

16031 S Lincoln Hwy, Plainfield

Avg 4.2 (441 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN FAJITA WRAP$14.00
