Fish and chips in Plainfield
Plainfield restaurants that serve fish and chips
Sovereign Tap
24216 Lockport St, Plainfield
|Fish & Chips
|$23.00
Crispy fried cod, malt chips, remoulade, lemon
Backroads Pub and Grill
13717 S RT 30 STE 101, Plainfield
|Fish & Chips
|$15.00
Beer Battered Cod Cooked to a Golden Brown, Served with Fries ("Chips") and Coleslaw. Comes with a Side of Tartar Sauce and Malt Vinegar Upon Request.