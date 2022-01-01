Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Plainfield

Plainfield restaurants
Plainfield restaurants that serve fish and chips

CHOP'D image

 

CHOP'D

12337 S Illinois Route 59 # 155, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
FISH & CHIPS$16.00
More about CHOP'D
Item pic

 

Sovereign Tap

24216 Lockport St, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$23.00
Crispy fried cod, malt chips, remoulade, lemon
More about Sovereign Tap
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Backroads Pub and Grill

13717 S RT 30 STE 101, Plainfield

Avg 4.7 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$15.00
Beer Battered Cod Cooked to a Golden Brown, Served with Fries ("Chips") and Coleslaw. Comes with a Side of Tartar Sauce and Malt Vinegar Upon Request.
More about Backroads Pub and Grill
KHAOS BREWING image

 

KHAOS BREWING

12337 S, IL-59, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FISH AND CHIPS$16.00
More about KHAOS BREWING

