Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Plainfield

Go
Plainfield restaurants
Toast

Plainfield restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

 

Savino's Beef & Gyros

12337 Illinois 59 suite 143, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini peppers, and Feta Cheese served with house vinaigrette.
Gyros Plate with Fries and side Greek Salad$17.99
Generous portion of thinly sliced gyros, 2 toasted pitas, topped with onions & tomatoes, served with side Greek salad, French fries, and homemade tzatziki sauce.
Chicken Gyros Plate with Fries and Side Greek Salad$17.99
Generous portion of thinly sliced chicken gyros, 2 toasted pitas, topped with onions & tomatoes, served with side Greek salad, French fries, and choice of homemade tzatziki or honey mustard.
More about Savino's Beef & Gyros
Southern Belles Restaurant image

 

Southern Belles Restaurant

15051 S Van Dyke Road, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Greek Chicken Salad$13.99
More about Southern Belles Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Plainfield

Chicken Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken

Chocolate Cake

Rice Soup

Cheesecake

Cookies

Grilled Steaks

French Fries

Map

More near Plainfield to explore

Naperville

Avg 4.2 (59 restaurants)

Joliet

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Homer Glen

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Crest Hill

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1487 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (560 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston