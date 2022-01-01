Greek salad in Plainfield
Savino's Beef & Gyros
12337 Illinois 59 suite 143, Plainfield
|Greek Salad
|$9.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini peppers, and Feta Cheese served with house vinaigrette.
|Gyros Plate with Fries and side Greek Salad
|$17.99
Generous portion of thinly sliced gyros, 2 toasted pitas, topped with onions & tomatoes, served with side Greek salad, French fries, and homemade tzatziki sauce.
|Chicken Gyros Plate with Fries and Side Greek Salad
|$17.99
Generous portion of thinly sliced chicken gyros, 2 toasted pitas, topped with onions & tomatoes, served with side Greek salad, French fries, and choice of homemade tzatziki or honey mustard.