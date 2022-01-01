Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Plainfield

Go
Plainfield restaurants
Toast

Plainfield restaurants that serve grits

Southern Belles Restaurant image

 

Southern Belles Restaurant

15051 S Van Dyke Road, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cup Grits$2.99
Side Cup Grits$3.29
Catfish & Jalapeño Grits$15.99
More about Southern Belles Restaurant
Honey Jam Cafe image

 

Honey Jam Cafe

12618 Illinois Rte 59, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Cheese Grits$3.89
More about Honey Jam Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Plainfield

Quesadillas

Muffins

Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Turkey Clubs

Sliders

Pretzels

Pancakes

Map

More near Plainfield to explore

Naperville

Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)

Joliet

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Homer Glen

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)

Crest Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1357 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (833 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston