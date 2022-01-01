Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Grits in
Plainfield
/
Plainfield
/
Grits
Plainfield restaurants that serve grits
Southern Belles Restaurant
15051 S Van Dyke Road, Plainfield
No reviews yet
Cup Grits
$2.99
Side Cup Grits
$3.29
Catfish & Jalapeño Grits
$15.99
More about Southern Belles Restaurant
Honey Jam Cafe
12618 Illinois Rte 59, Plainfield
No reviews yet
Side Cheese Grits
$3.89
More about Honey Jam Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Plainfield
Quesadillas
Muffins
Chicken Sandwiches
Cookies
Turkey Clubs
Sliders
Pretzels
Pancakes
More near Plainfield to explore
Naperville
Avg 4.2
(53 restaurants)
Joliet
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Aurora
Avg 4.3
(27 restaurants)
Oswego
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Bolingbrook
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Lockport
Avg 3.9
(8 restaurants)
Homer Glen
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Woodridge
Avg 3.6
(4 restaurants)
Crest Hill
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1357 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Dixon
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(120 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(692 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(228 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(522 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(833 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston