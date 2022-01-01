Mac and cheese in Plainfield
Plainfield restaurants that serve mac and cheese
CHOP'D
12337 S Illinois Route 59 # 155, Plainfield
|MERKTS MAC N CHEESE
|$15.00
Creamy mac with cherry peppers, topped with toasted panko its and bacon
|KIDS MAC AND CHEESE
|$7.00
Big Pauly's Wood Fired Pizza
15412 South Route 59, Unit 114, Plainfield
|Baked Mac & Cheese
|$8.49
Cavatappi pasta, homemade five-cheese cream sauce. Comes with a 16oz. fountain drink of your choice in a collector's cup.
Add seasoned chicken for $2.
NWB Next Whiskey Bar
24205 Lockport St, Plainfield
|Kid Mac + Cheese
|$6.00
|SIDE Mac & Cheese
|$5.50
|Four Cheese Mac
|$13.00
Baby Back Blues BBQ
16200 S. Lincoln Hwy., Plainfield
|LG Mac N Cheese
|$6.99
|SM Mac N Cheese
|$3.50
Sovereign Tap
24216 Lockport St, Plainfield
|Mac and Cheese
|$7.00
House cheese sauce over noodles, served with french fries
Backroads Pub and Grill
13717 S RT 30 STE 101, Plainfield
|Side of Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$7.00