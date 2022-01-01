Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Muffins in
Plainfield
/
Plainfield
/
Muffins
Plainfield restaurants that serve muffins
Juicehead Smoothies
24216 W Lockport St Ste E, Plainfield
No reviews yet
RASPBERRY CHEESE MUFFIN
$3.75
More about Juicehead Smoothies
Krema Coffee House
24038 W. Lockport, Plainfield
Avg 4.7
(493 reviews)
Muffin
$2.50
More about Krema Coffee House
