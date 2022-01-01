Quesadillas in Plainfield
Plainfield restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Front Street Cantina
Front Street Cantina
15120 N Des Plaines St, Plainfield
|Quesadilla
|$10.50
A 10” tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, Poblano peppers, sauteed onions and mushrooms. Served with sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and black beans
More about Ta Canijo - Plainfield
Ta Canijo - Plainfield
5951 Theodore Street, Plainfield
|QUESADILLA GRANDE
|$9.00
Con Carne
|QUESADILLA
|$2.00
CHEESE ONLY
|QUESADILLA CON CARNE
|$3.00
W/ MEAT