Quesadillas in Plainfield

Plainfield restaurants that serve quesadillas

Front Street Cantina image

 

Front Street Cantina

15120 N Des Plaines St, Plainfield

Avg 3.6 (226 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$10.50
A 10” tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, Poblano peppers, sauteed onions and mushrooms. Served with sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and black beans
Ta Canijo - Plainfield image

 

Ta Canijo - Plainfield

5951 Theodore Street, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
QUESADILLA GRANDE$9.00
Con Carne
QUESADILLA$2.00
CHEESE ONLY
QUESADILLA CON CARNE$3.00
W/ MEAT
