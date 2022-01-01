Skirt steaks in Plainfield
Plainfield restaurants that serve skirt steaks
More about Sovereign
Sovereign
24216 Lockport St, Plainfield
|Skirt Steak Flautas
|$22.00
USDA Prime Beef, Potato & Poblano Flautas, Jalapeno Aioli, Tomatillo
More about Savino's Beef & Gyros
Savino's Beef & Gyros
12337 Illinois 59 suite 143, Plainfield
|Skirt Steak Sandwich
|$12.99
Grilled marinated skirt steak with caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli and mozzarella cheese on a toast french roll.
|Skirt Steak Taco
|$4.99
Chargrilled skirt steak served on choice of flour or corn tortilla, with lettuce, tomatoes, & Chihuahua cheese.
|Skirt Steak Burrito Bowl
|$13.99
Charbroiled skirt steak served over rice topped with lettuce, tomatoes, black beans, sliced avocados, Chihuahua cheese, and sour cream.