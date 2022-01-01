Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Plainfield

Go
Plainfield restaurants
Toast

Plainfield restaurants that serve tiramisu

Item pic

 

Big Pauly's Wood Fired Pizza

15412 South Route 59, Unit 114, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tiramisu$7.00
Espresso soaked lady fingers topped with mascarpone cream.
More about Big Pauly's Wood Fired Pizza
Sovereign Tap image

 

Sovereign Tap

24216 Lockport St, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$9.00
More about Sovereign Tap

Browse other tasty dishes in Plainfield

Sliders

Muffins

Chicken Rice Soup

Chicken Wraps

Salmon

French Fries

Turkey Clubs

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Plainfield to explore

Naperville

Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)

Joliet

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Homer Glen

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)

Crest Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1357 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (833 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston