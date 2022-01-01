Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tiramisu in
Plainfield
/
Plainfield
/
Tiramisu
Plainfield restaurants that serve tiramisu
Big Pauly's Wood Fired Pizza
15412 South Route 59, Unit 114, Plainfield
No reviews yet
Tiramisu
$7.00
Espresso soaked lady fingers topped with mascarpone cream.
More about Big Pauly's Wood Fired Pizza
Sovereign Tap
24216 Lockport St, Plainfield
No reviews yet
Tiramisu
$9.00
More about Sovereign Tap
