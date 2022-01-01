Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Plainfield

Go
Plainfield restaurants
Toast

Plainfield restaurants that serve waffles

NWB Next Whiskey Bar image

 

NWB Next Whiskey Bar

24205 Lockport St, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Waffles$15.00
More about NWB Next Whiskey Bar
Southern Belles Restaurant image

 

Southern Belles Restaurant

15051 S Van Dyke Road, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Mini Waffle$6.99
Pearl Sugar Waffle
Fruit Waffles$11.99
Eggy-Waffle Sandwich$14.99
Pearl Sugar Waffle Sandwich Filled with Choice of Sausage, Ham, or Bacon. (Chicken Fried Chicken $1 Extra), with Cheesy Eggs and Hash Browns.
More about Southern Belles Restaurant
CRAFT'D image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

CRAFT'D

16031 S Lincoln Hwy, Plainfield

Avg 4.2 (441 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN & WAFFLES$17.00
KID WAFFLE
More about CRAFT'D

Browse other tasty dishes in Plainfield

Brisket

Po Boy

Rice Soup

Chicken Wraps

Carrot Cake

Pork Belly

Chicken Rice Soup

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Plainfield to explore

Naperville

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Joliet

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Homer Glen

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)

Crest Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (677 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston