Plainfield restaurants you'll love
Plainfield's top cuisines
Must-try Plainfield restaurants
More about Nigh Brewing Company
Nigh Brewing Company
2067 East Hadley Rd., Plainfield
|Popular items
|Beer Braised Chili
|$5.99
|Cheeseburger
|$10.00
|The Beast Burger
|$16.00
More about Brew Link Brewing Company
Brew Link Brewing Company
4710 E. US Highway 40, Plainfield
|Popular items
|Tenderloin Sandwich
|$8.00
|Side Skinny Fries
|$4.00
|Avocado Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
More about Nonna’s by So Italian
PIZZA • PASTA
Nonna’s by So Italian
5020 Cambridge Way, Plainfield
|Popular items
|(4) Plain Bread Sticks
|$4.00
Brushed with butter and sprinkled with parmesan herb
|(4) Vicky's Bread Sticks
|$5.50
Delicious bread sticks packed with lots of mozzarella & provolone cheese
|(4) Pepperoni Bread Sticks
|$5.00
Oven-baked sticks stuffed with pepperoni, buttered & sprinkled with our own special seasoning
More about CJ's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
CJ's Pizza
10 S East St, Plainfield
|Popular items
|Family Breadsticks
|$6.49
8 breadstick twists with your choice of 2 dipping sauces
|Parmesan Breadsticks
|$5.49
5 breadsticks covered with garlic and parmesan cheese.
|Family Special #2
|$20.99
Large 2 topping pizza and a family order of breadsticks
More about Green District Salads
SALADS
Green District Salads
313 Marketplace Mile, Plainfield
|Popular items
|Bottled Cokes
|$2.69
|8oz Soup
|$3.19