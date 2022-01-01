Plainfield restaurants you'll love

Go
Plainfield restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Plainfield

Plainfield's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Scroll right

Must-try Plainfield restaurants

Nigh Brewing Company image

 

Nigh Brewing Company

2067 East Hadley Rd., Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beer Braised Chili$5.99
Cheeseburger$10.00
The Beast Burger$16.00
More about Nigh Brewing Company
Brew Link Brewing Company image

 

Brew Link Brewing Company

4710 E. US Highway 40, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tenderloin Sandwich$8.00
Side Skinny Fries$4.00
Avocado Chicken Wrap$11.00
More about Brew Link Brewing Company
Nonna’s by So Italian image

PIZZA • PASTA

Nonna’s by So Italian

5020 Cambridge Way, Plainfield

Avg 4.1 (769 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
(4) Plain Bread Sticks$4.00
Brushed with butter and sprinkled with parmesan herb
(4) Vicky's Bread Sticks$5.50
Delicious bread sticks packed with lots of mozzarella & provolone cheese
(4) Pepperoni Bread Sticks$5.00
Oven-baked sticks stuffed with pepperoni, buttered & sprinkled with our own special seasoning
More about Nonna’s by So Italian
CJ's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

CJ's Pizza

10 S East St, Plainfield

Avg 4 (44 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Family Breadsticks$6.49
8 breadstick twists with your choice of 2 dipping sauces
Parmesan Breadsticks$5.49
5 breadsticks covered with garlic and parmesan cheese.
Family Special #2$20.99
Large 2 topping pizza and a family order of breadsticks
More about CJ's Pizza
Green District Salads image

SALADS

Green District Salads

313 Marketplace Mile, Plainfield

Avg 4.7 (238 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bottled Cokes$2.69
8oz Soup$3.19
More about Green District Salads
Restaurant banner

 

Villa Havana Cigar Lounge

1731 East Main Street, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Villa Havana Cigar Lounge

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Plainfield

Boneless Wings

Nachos

Map

More near Plainfield to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Lebanon

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston