Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Plainfield

Go
Plainfield restaurants
Toast

Plainfield restaurants that serve chicken salad

Consumer pic

 

Midwest Pizza King - Plainfield - 2368 East Main St Plainfield, IN 46168

2368 East Main Street, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$0.00
Freshly grilled chicken atop our house chopped salad blend, cheddar cheese, diced bacon, hard-boiled egg, diced tomatoes and house croutons.
More about Midwest Pizza King - Plainfield - 2368 East Main St Plainfield, IN 46168
CJ's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

C.J.'s Pizza

10 S East St, Plainfield

Avg 4 (44 reviews)
Takeout
Small Crispy Chicken Salad$6.99
Lettuce, diced tomatoes, black olives, shredded cheese and our own boneless wings tossing in your choice of sauce.
Large Chicken Salad$9.49
Cheese Blend, Diced Chicken, Black Olives, Tomatoes and Croutons
Large Crispy Chicken Salad$9.99
Lettuce, diced tomatoes, black olives, shredded cheese and our own boneless wings tossing in your choice of sauce.
More about C.J.'s Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Plainfield

Quesadillas

Fried Pickles

Chef Salad

Grilled Chicken

Boneless Wings

Mac And Cheese

Stromboli

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Plainfield to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Lebanon

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (286 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (804 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (657 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (292 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (756 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston