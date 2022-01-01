Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Plainfield

Plainfield restaurants
Plainfield restaurants that serve chili

Nigh Brewing Company image

 

Nigh Brewing Company

2067 East Hadley Rd., Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beer Braised Chili$5.99
Chili Mac$12.00
More about Nigh Brewing Company
Brew Link Brewing Company image

 

Brew Link Brewing Company

4710 E. US Highway 40, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Chili Queso$10.00
More about Brew Link Brewing Company

