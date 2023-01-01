Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Plainfield

Plainfield restaurants
Plainfield restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Pizza King - Plainfield - Midwest Pizza King - 2368 East Main St Plainfield, IN 46168

2368 East Main Street, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FRIED MOZZARELLA STICKS$7.99
Our fried mozzarella sticks come 8 to an order and are served with our famous house marinara sauce!
More about Pizza King - Plainfield - Midwest Pizza King - 2368 East Main St Plainfield, IN 46168
PIZZA • SANDWICHES

C.J.'s Pizza

10 S East St, Plainfield

Avg 4 (44 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (6)$6.99
Mozzarella cheese double breaded in house and fried golden brown. Served with pizza sauce.
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (10)$8.99
Mozzarella cheese double breaded in house and fried golden brown. Served with pizza sauce.
More about C.J.'s Pizza

