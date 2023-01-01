Mozzarella sticks in Plainfield
Plainfield restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Pizza King - Plainfield - Midwest Pizza King - 2368 East Main St Plainfield, IN 46168
2368 East Main Street, Plainfield
|FRIED MOZZARELLA STICKS
|$7.99
Our fried mozzarella sticks come 8 to an order and are served with our famous house marinara sauce!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
C.J.'s Pizza
10 S East St, Plainfield
|Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (6)
|$6.99
Mozzarella cheese double breaded in house and fried golden brown. Served with pizza sauce.
|Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (10)
|$8.99
Mozzarella cheese double breaded in house and fried golden brown. Served with pizza sauce.