Philly cheesesteaks in Plainfield

Oasis Diner
405 W Main St, Plainfield
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$14.99
Half pound sirloin with grilled onions and peppers topped with melted provolone cheese and garlic mayo on a hoagie roll.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
C.J.'s Pizza
10 S East St, Plainfield
|Half Philly Cheese Steak
|$6.99
Thin sliced steak on our hoagie bun topped with provolone cheese, green peppers and red onions.
|Whole Philly Cheese Steak
|$9.99
Thin sliced steak on our hoagie bun topped with provolone cheese, green peppers and red onions.