Plainfield restaurants you'll love
Plainfield's top cuisines
Must-try Plainfield restaurants
More about La Ronda
La Ronda
27 E Greenbrook Rd, North Plainfield
|Popular items
|Pechuga a la Plancha
|$14.99
|Bandera Serrana
|$22.99
|Hornado
|$15.99
More about Taco Bout It
TACOS • NACHOS • QUESADILLAS
Taco Bout It
27 E Greenbrook Rd, North Plainfield
|Popular items
|"Taco Bout It" Nachos
|$9.79
Crunchy house made chips covered with melted cheese with your choice of toppings, sauce, and protein.
|Flounder Fish Tacos
|$13.72
Three fried flounder fish tacos topped with finely chopped cabbage, carrots and tomatoes. Served in corn tortillas with your choice of sauce.
|Shrimp Tacos
|$11.89
Three grilled shrimp tacos topped with pico de gallo, cilantro, and your choice of sauce. Served with lime wedges in corn tortillas.
More about Eddys Kitchen
Eddys Kitchen
525 Somerset Street, North Plainfield