Plainfield restaurants you'll love

Go
Plainfield restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Plainfield

Plainfield's top cuisines

Caterers
Scroll right

Must-try Plainfield restaurants

La Ronda image

 

La Ronda

27 E Greenbrook Rd, North Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pechuga a la Plancha$14.99
Bandera Serrana$22.99
Hornado$15.99
More about La Ronda
Taco Bout It image

TACOS • NACHOS • QUESADILLAS

Taco Bout It

27 E Greenbrook Rd, North Plainfield

Avg 4.8 (469 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
"Taco Bout It" Nachos$9.79
Crunchy house made chips covered with melted cheese with your choice of toppings, sauce, and protein.
Flounder Fish Tacos$13.72
Three fried flounder fish tacos topped with finely chopped cabbage, carrots and tomatoes. Served in corn tortillas with your choice of sauce.
Shrimp Tacos$11.89
Three grilled shrimp tacos topped with pico de gallo, cilantro, and your choice of sauce. Served with lime wedges in corn tortillas.
More about Taco Bout It
Banner pic

 

La Bendita

403 Watchung Ave, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about La Bendita
Restaurant banner

 

Eddys Kitchen

525 Somerset Street, North Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Eddys Kitchen
Map

More near Plainfield to explore

Summit

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Cranford

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Clark

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Metuchen

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Scotch Plains

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Berkeley Heights

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Westfield

No reviews yet

Garwood

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston