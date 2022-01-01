Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Plainfield

Go
Plainfield restaurants
Toast

Plainfield restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

La Bendita

403 Watchung Ave, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito Bendito$17.99
Flour tortilla filled with Mexican rice, black beans, sour cream, and guacamole, bathed melted mozzarella cheese and served with a sauce & meat of your choice.
More about La Bendita
Chicken Burrito image

TACOS • NACHOS • QUESADILLAS

Taco Bout It

27 E Greenbrook Rd, North Plainfield

Avg 4.8 (469 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Burrito$12.29
Grilled chicken, rice, beans and cheese stuffed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of sour cream.
Surf-N-Turf Burrito$15.24
Steak, grilled shrimp, rice, beans and cheese stuffed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of sour cream.
Steak Burrito$13.06
Steak, rice, beans and cheese stuffed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of sour cream.
More about Taco Bout It

Browse other tasty dishes in Plainfield

Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

Nachos

Quesadillas

Shrimp Quesadillas

Map

More near Plainfield to explore

Summit

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Cranford

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Metuchen

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Clark

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Scotch Plains

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Westfield

No reviews yet

Garwood

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Berkeley Heights

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1543 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston